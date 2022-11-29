Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 12

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Quarterback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|79
|100%
|23-of-37 (62.2%) for 210 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. 2 rushes, 27 yards.
- This wasn’t the best game for Jacoby Brissett, but he put together another competent game, and you can’t help but be happy for how he helped lead a come-from-behind win after falling short in that regard with interceptions a couple times earlier this season.
- Brissett was the Browns’ highest-graded player on offense, per PFF, grading out to a 73.7.
Running Back
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|47
|59%
|26 carries, 116 yards (4.5 YPC), 1 TD. 1 catch, 16 yards (1 target).
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|32
|41%
|5 carries, 15 yards (3.0 YPC). 1 catch, 6 yards (2 targets).
- After a couple of lackluster statistical games, Nick Chubb was back over the 100-yard mark, and also surpassed 1,000-yards rushing on the season. I wish I had seen another angle on the one play that Chubb slipped on, because it seemed like he could’ve ripped a long run. Chubb powered through later on for the game-winning score.
Kareem Hunt had one of his quietest days of the season, only having 21 total yards of offense.
Wide Receiver
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|76
|96%
|2 catches, 16 yards (4 targets).
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|73
|92%
|7 catches, 94 yards (12 targets).
|WR
|David Bell
|50
|63%
|4 catches, 23 yards (6 targets).
|WR
|Anthony Schwartz
|11
|14%
|1 catch, 16 yards (2 targets). 1 carry, 31 yards, 1 TD.
Amari Cooper has been a great No. 1 receiver this season, but it does get overlooked that he’s had quite a few dropped passes. The thing is that he usually makes up for those drops. With time against them, it didn’t look like he’d have time to make up for his fourth down drop against the Buccaneers, but he did, setting up the game-winning score.
David Bell seems to be good for a 4-catch, 20-yard performance each week now.
- I never root against Anthony Schwartz, and no one here does, despite the flak we give him for so many dropped passes. It is incredible that the reverse with him has not worked at all in two seasons, but it finally did against the Buccaneers, and it’s a threat the team should be using more. Schwartz also caught a pass and had some yards after the catch — good for him.
Tight End
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|David Njoku
|64
|81%
|5 catches, 29 yards (7 targets), 1 TD.
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|21
|27%
|2 catches, 9 yards (2 targets).
|TE
|Pharoah Brown
|13
|16%
|No stats registered.
- Hell yes, David Njoku! He also had a point blank drop earlier in the game, but one of my thoughts after he caught the one-handed touchdown was that he was thinking, “That’s more like it, stop throwing me these $#@%ing tight end screen passes.” Njoku was back to being the primary tight end this week, two weeks removed from his return from injury.
Offensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|79
|100%
|
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|79
|100%
|
|OL
|Hjalte Froholdt
|79
|100%
|
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|79
|100%
|
|OL
|Jack Conklin
|79
|100%
|
|OL
|Chris Hubbard
|6
|8%
|
|OL
|James Hudson
|2
|3%
|
- It wasn’t the best day for the offensive line. I think the line is pretty banged up, and then you have a new guy at center. Wyatt Teller’s performance hasn’t been what he’s capable of either.
- The Browns allowed 4 sacks and 11 quarterback hits, getting worse in the second half.
