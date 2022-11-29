Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 12

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|65
|94%
|1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 3 QH.
|DL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|53
|77%
|1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Taven Bryan
|51
|74%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|34
|49%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Perrion Winfrey
|23
|33%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Alex Wright
|18
|26%
|1 pass defended.
|DL
|Ben Stille
|11
|16%
|1 assist (1 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Isaiah Thomas
|8
|12%
|No stats registered.
- We heard the announcers say early in the game that Myles Garrett wanted two sacks against Tom Brady, and toward the end of the game, it didn’t look like he would get any. But then on the Buccaneers’ final drives of regulation and overtime, he sacked Brady, helping get the ball back to the offense for the game-tying and game-winning drives. He gutted through a shoulder injury too.
- Garrett was the Browns’ second-highest graded defender, per PFF, grading out to a 73.7.
Perrion Winfrey returned to action this week, playing 33% of the snaps.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|66
|96%
|6 tackles, 2 assists (8 combined). 1 TFL.
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|50
|72%
|3 tackles, 3 assists (6 combined).
|LB
|Deion Jones
|20
|29%
|2 assists (2 combined).
|LB
|Tony Fields
|16
|23%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 TFL.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was the Browns’ highest graded player by PFF against the Buccaneers, grading out to an 83.6. He had 8 tackles.
- We continue to see Tony Fields receiving playing time, as he had 16 snaps and contributed 4 tackles, 1 of which was for a loss.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Martin Emerson
|69
|100%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 4 passes defended.
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|67
|97%
|5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined).
|CB
|Thomas Graham
|37
|54%
|5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined).
|CB
|A.J. Green
|8
|12%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
|CB
|Greedy Williams
|2
|3%
|No stats registered.
- Per PFF, “Martin Emerson was targeted 11 times on Sunday, but he gave up just three receptions for 19 yards, and didn’t allow a single first down and forced two incompletions, as well.” How he wasn’t one of the team’s top-graded players is beyond me. Emerson played outstanding.
-
Thomas Graham, stepping in for the injured A.J. Green, graded out to a 70.7, the highest among the team’s defensive backs on the day, per PFF. Graham also deserves kudos coming off the bench and performing well.
- As for Denzel Ward? Ehhhh, his performance seemed a bit underwhelming.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|John Johnson
|69
|100%
|4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined).
|S
|Grant Delpit
|69
|100%
|4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined). 1 pass defended.
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|23
|33%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
-
John Johnson graded out to a 70.3, per PFF. The safeties weren’t particularly challenged, as Tom Brady wasn’t hitting most of his deep passes that were too long.
