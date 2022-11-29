 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 12

The Browns’ cornerbacks step up against Tom Brady.

By Chris Pokorny
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 65 94% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 3 QH.
DL Jadeveon Clowney 53 77% 1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
DL Taven Bryan 51 74% 1 assist (1 combined).
DL Jordan Elliott 34 49% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
DL Perrion Winfrey 23 33% No stats registered.
DL Alex Wright 18 26% 1 pass defended.
DL Ben Stille 11 16% 1 assist (1 combined). 1 QH.
DL Isaiah Thomas 8 12% No stats registered.
  • We heard the announcers say early in the game that Myles Garrett wanted two sacks against Tom Brady, and toward the end of the game, it didn’t look like he would get any. But then on the Buccaneers’ final drives of regulation and overtime, he sacked Brady, helping get the ball back to the offense for the game-tying and game-winning drives. He gutted through a shoulder injury too.
  • Garrett was the Browns’ second-highest graded defender, per PFF, grading out to a 73.7.
  • Perrion Winfrey returned to action this week, playing 33% of the snaps.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 66 96% 6 tackles, 2 assists (8 combined). 1 TFL.
LB Sione Takitaki 50 72% 3 tackles, 3 assists (6 combined).
LB Deion Jones 20 29% 2 assists (2 combined).
LB Tony Fields 16 23% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 TFL.
  • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was the Browns’ highest graded player by PFF against the Buccaneers, grading out to an 83.6. He had 8 tackles.
  • We continue to see Tony Fields receiving playing time, as he had 16 snaps and contributed 4 tackles, 1 of which was for a loss.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Martin Emerson 69 100% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 4 passes defended.
CB Denzel Ward 67 97% 5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined).
CB Thomas Graham 37 54% 5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined).
CB A.J. Green 8 12% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
CB Greedy Williams 2 3% No stats registered.
  • Per PFF, “Martin Emerson was targeted 11 times on Sunday, but he gave up just three receptions for 19 yards, and didn’t allow a single first down and forced two incompletions, as well.” How he wasn’t one of the team’s top-graded players is beyond me. Emerson played outstanding.
  • Thomas Graham, stepping in for the injured A.J. Green, graded out to a 70.7, the highest among the team’s defensive backs on the day, per PFF. Graham also deserves kudos coming off the bench and performing well.
  • As for Denzel Ward? Ehhhh, his performance seemed a bit underwhelming.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
S John Johnson 69 100% 4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined).
S Grant Delpit 69 100% 4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined). 1 pass defended.
S Ronnie Harrison 23 33% 1 tackle (1 combined).
  • John Johnson graded out to a 70.3, per PFF. The safeties weren’t particularly challenged, as Tom Brady wasn’t hitting most of his deep passes that were too long.

