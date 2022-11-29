Daily Dawg Chow 11/29: DeShaun Watson assumes role as starting quarterback

The latest from Dawgs by Nature:
- “Rally skunk” could join “rally possum” in Cleveland Browns lore (Jared Mueller) The animal appeared in the stands like the possum did in 2018
- Deshaun Watson will be reinstated today (Jared Mueller) While expected, now official according to multiple reports
- Browns David Njoku passionately says ‘we are not done!’ (Jared Mueller) Still a long way to go but the Browns tight end believes.
- Deshaun Watson banner now adorns the stadium (Barry Shuck) Franchise wasting no time touting their star QB
- Deshaun Watson added to roster, Josh Dobbs waived; 3 other roster moves (Jared Mueller) The Cleveland Browns continue their never-ending roster adjustments the day after their Week 12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
More Cleveland Browns News:
- Deshaun Watson will return to play for the Cleveland Browns Sunday after serving 11-game suspension (CNN) “The Browns will be playing Watson’s former team, the Houston Texans, Sunday. He is expected to start for the Browns, who are currently at 4-7 for the season, but the team is still hopeful to make the playoffs.”
- Can Deshaun Watson Provide The Cleveland Browns With The Necessary Finishing Kick? (Forbes) “If nothing else, Jacoby Brissett is probably the most popular backup quarterback in Cleveland Browns history, even though Monday was his first day with that title.”
- Game Balls: 5 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 12 victory (clevelandbrowns.com) “I’m really happy for Jacoby,” Stefanski said. “He’s a great leader. He’s a great teammate. That’s why he got a game ball.”
- Kareem Hunt’s Declining Impact within Browns Offense (Sports Illustrated) “In the first five games of the season, Hunt averaged 49.4 rushing yards, 16.6 yards receiving. In the past six, Hunt is averaging 19 rushing yards and 12 receiving yards.”
- Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr., thriving against top competition in his rookie year, hopes opposing QBs keep testing him (cleveland.com) “It’s commonplace for opposing teams to try and take advantage of defensive rookies, especially first-year DBs. But in the case of Emerson, as his performance against Tampa Bay showed once again, perhaps it would be in the best interest of opposing offenses to look elsewhere.”
- WATCH: Former Browns QB DeShone Kizer breaks down Hue Jackson’s confusing playcalls (Browns Wire) “He ends the trip down memory lane with a hilarious quote, stating, “Coach, that is a long play. I’m used to [gestures with hand signals] a couple of signals, you go up and say 61, the offensive line is good and you’re ready to rock.”
- What Will The Browns’ Record Be With DeShaun Watson? - Q&A (YouTube) Quincy Carrier realistically assesses where the Browns will be after DeShaun Watson’s first six games with the team
