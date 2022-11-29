Browns injury updates: Newsome trending well, Green in protocol and concern for Garrett

As all teams are this time of year, the Cleveland Browns have some injury concerns that could impact availability for their Week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans. Coming off a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, if the team wants any chance to make a playoff push they’ll need to keep the momentum.

Monday afternoon, HC Kevin Stefanski noted that CB AJ Green was in concussion protocol. The third cornerback to recently suffer a concussion, based on history it is unlikely that he will be available for this weekend’s game.

One of the other cornerbacks dealing with a concussion is trending in the right direction according to Stefanski. Greg Newsome II missed Sunday’s win but could be back in time for Week 13. While the team would rather have all of their corners, Newsome is far more important than Green to the system.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, is the health of DE Myles Garrett. Garrett was the defensive closer for the Browns against Tom Brady but was dealing with a left arm issue late in the game. According to one local reporter, Garrett’s status for Houston is likely up in the air:

Myles Garrett couldn't lift his left arm above his waist following yesterday's game. I would not be shocked if they gave him a week/game off to rest.#Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 28, 2022

While the Texans are 1-9-1 and have lost six straight, Cleveland can’t assume a victory this week. If Garrett is able to play with little risk of making his injury worse, he will likely see the field. If not, getting him healthy this week before back-to-back AFC North matchups makes sense.

We won’t get the official injury report until Wednesday but will keep you up to date when it comes out.