2023 NFL Draft: Prospects to watch in Alabama vs LSU

The Cleveland Browns are entering their bye week. While their season is hanging on by a thread, there’s still plenty of football left to play and determine the team’s needs. It’s the perfect time to take the weekend and check out some of the prospects the Browns may be interested in evaluating for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the 15th-ranked LSU Tigers Saturday, November 5th at 7:00 pm EST. This will be one of college football’s best matchups this weekend and there are plenty of prospects that will be showcased in this game.

Alabama

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

The future is unknown for Browns running backs D’Ernest Johnson and Kareem Hunt. While rookie Jerome Ford is waiting in the wings, it wouldn’t be surprising for GM Andrew Berry to add a running back in the draft.

Gibbs is a prototypical every-down running back that also excels in the passing game. Much like Hunt, he can line up in the slot and become a mismatch for defenders.

Another player worth knowing ahead of 2023 is Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs. Some scouts have compared him to Alvin Kamara. Gibbs already has 27 receptions this season and has the profile that could fit the mold of a 3-down RB in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/jTYvAGjV1f — Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) October 22, 2022

CB Eli Ricks

With CB Greedy Williams headed toward free agency and Andrew Berry’s affinity for virtually unlimited cornerback depth, Eli Ricks could be a name to watch. The LSU transfer will play in a revenge game this weekend.

Ricks possesses the height and length of an outside corner but his speed can be a question at times. With elite instincts and versatility, he could very well be on the Browns radar.

10 days until Eli Ricks does this to Kayshon Boutte for an entire night: pic.twitter.com/U9J3EIAZQs — Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) October 26, 2022

WR Jermaine Burton

The Browns still have questions at WR beyond Amari Cooper. Burton was a 5-star receiver that transferred to Alabama after spending his first two seasons with Georgia. He’s an exceptional route runner and through 8 games this season has 20 receptions for 306 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Burton does come with some off-the-field issues after allegedly hitting a woman while leaving the field following a loss vs. Tennessee. However, the Browns front office has shown that they will gamble with character issues and could see him as a value if his draft stock is affected.

Jermaine Burton is STRONG at the catch point pic.twitter.com/7B4afMZiNd — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 15, 2022

LSU

DL Jaquelin Roy

The interior defensive line is one of the biggest needs for the Cleveland Browns and will need to be addressed in free agency or the draft. Jaquelin Roy is a 6’4”, 297 lb. prospect who has shown he has the speed to quickly get into the opposing team's backfield.

Doing some early scouting on LSU DL Jaquelin Roy (99). I think he’s exactly what the #Bears want in a DL.



Quick off the ball, tremendous finesse in his hands, good body control. He can play all over the DL but think he’s a killer 3-tech in the league. pic.twitter.com/gwctc0R2Mf — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) June 18, 2022

EDGE B.J. Ojulari

The Browns may be without Jadeveon Clowney next year. B.J. Ojulari could very well be a prospect to watch. His brother is New York Giants EDGE Azeez Ojulari.

He may be best served as an OLB in a 3-4 because of his size but he is explosive as a pass rusher. Ojulari currently leads the LSU Tigers in sacks (4) and tackles for loss (5).

Watching LSU defense, and cannot help but notice B.J. Ojulari converting speed-to-power on Charles Cross. Man. pic.twitter.com/6nVlJWy6Ax — Cory (@realcorykinnan) April 3, 2022

CB Mekhi Garner

Another defensive back to watch in this game is Mekhi Garner. He excels in zone coverage and is instinctive as well as a smart defender. He’s extremely physical and will also be disruptive to receivers when contesting catches. He’ll need to work on playing man coverage but is an extremely intriguing prospect at cornerback. Through 8 games in 2022, Garner has tallied 5 passes defended.