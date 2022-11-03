NFL Picks Week 9, as the Browns wait on the bye week

The Cleveland Browns are on the bye this week, but we will still take a quick peek at the AFC North action and who the Browns should be rooting for and against.
- The Carolina Panthers play at the Cincinnati Bengals. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals are 7 point favorites against the Panthers. P.J. Walker is Carolina’s new starting quarterback, and he’s helped inject a little bit of life into that offense. The Bengals should be favored, but will they have a hangover?
- The Baltimore Ravens play at the New Orleans Saints. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are 2.5 point favorites on the road. The Saints have had an up-and-down season, but are coming off of a 24-0 shutout victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Can they build on their momentum and draw Cleveland closer to the division lead on their off week?
- The Pittsburgh Steelers are also on the bye.
Below are our Week 9 NFL staff picks:
