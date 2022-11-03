Thursday Night Football, Week 9: Eagles vs. Texans betting odds, pick

Week 9 of NFL kicks off tonight with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Houston Texans! This is a match-up of polar opposites, as the Eagles (7-1) have established themselves as one of the best teams in football. They are first in time of possession and second in points scored per game, and are allowing the third fewest amount of points per game.

It feels like the Eagles are the type of team that, when they face weaker competition, can blast them by a differential of three touchdowns. They did it to the Steelers coming off a bye last week, and now they get an even worse Texans team that isn’t consistent on offense and can’t stop anyone on defense. The betting line makes this one interesting if you’re picking against the spread, but I think I actually like Philadelphia to cover that too. Eagles 42, Texans 17.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are 14 point favorites against the Texans.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.