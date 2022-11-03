Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/3/22)

The latest Cleveland Browns news from Dawgs By Nature:
- Position switch keys success for Sione Takitaki, Browns (Jared Mueller) With two middle linebackers out, Takitaki played an important role as the MIKE
- The continuing journey of Ethan Pocic (Barry Shuck) Browns center has had his own trials and tribulations
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 8 (Chris Pokorny) Myles Garrett and Sione Takitaki dominated the game defensively.
- Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 8 (Chris Pokorny) Jacoby Brissett, Ethan Pocic, and Joel Bitonio all grade well by PFF, and Chubb and Cooper continue their strong play.
- NFL Power Rankings: Browns jump to No. 23 heading into Week 9 bye (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland rises 3.5 spots in the power rankings, as they look to salvage the season.
Cleveland Browns:
- Andrew Berry: Our belief in Kevin Stefanski is as strong as the day we hired him (NBC) “The Browns believe in their head coach, whether anyone else does or not.”
- Browns GM Andrew Berry came close to trading for a player; praises Kareem Hunt for his attitude and effort (cleveland.com) “We came close to one deal in terms of acquiring a player,” he said during Wednesday’s press conference. “It didn’t come to fruition from a compensation package. We feel really good about the team we have and feel really good about the guys in the locker room.”
- Browns’ Deshaun Watson expected to play against Texans following return from suspension (Fox News) “When asked Wednesday if he expects Watson to play in Week 13, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry told reporters, “Yes, I would.”
- Browns rookie Cade York gets ticked off to shake off blocked kicks (Akron Beacon Journal) “York was plenty ticked off by the time he ran onto the field with less than 10 seconds remaining in the first half against the Bengals. Earlier in the game, he had a 53-yard field goal blocked when the Bengals’ B.J. Hill essentially came untouched off his left side.”
- Six Cleveland Browns To Be Excited About (YouTube) Quincy Carrier lists some young players that are standing out as this season progresses
