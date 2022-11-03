Amari Cooper shows off impressive speed Monday, third fastest in Week 8

The Cleveland Browns acquired WR Amari Cooper before the explosion in the wide receiver market. Cooper was deemed too expensive with three years and $20 million left on his contract with the Dallas Cowboys. While some thought the Cowboys would release the veteran receiver, GM Andrew Berry swooped in and snatched up the top-flight receiver for the low price of a fifth-round pick and a pick swap in the sixth round.

Looking back, the Browns got a steal with Cooper.

Known as a great route runner, the former Alabama star has been everything the team needed at the top of their receiver group. In eight games, Cooper has 39 receptions for 553 yards and five touchdowns while backup Jacoby Brissett manages the quarterback position.

Rarely discussed as a top-end speed threat, Cooper is having one of his best yards per reception year of his career at 14.2. He showed off that speed on Monday Night Football and was the third-fastest ball carrier in the NFL in Week 8 at 20.88 miles per hour:

Cooper’s speed was vital on this key third down play as Brissett laid the ball out there to get it beyond the double coverage his receiver had drawn.

Week after week, Berry looks brilliant for this move. With Deshaun Watson returning in a few weeks, Browns faithful are hoping Cooper can look even better.

Are you surprised by Cooper’s speed on this play given his reputation as more of a route running technician?