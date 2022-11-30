Browns Reacts Survey: Week 13 - What are your playoff hopes for the Browns?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In Week 12, coming off of a loss to the Buffalo Bills, fan confidence for the Cleveland Browns remained low at around 14%. But then, the Browns not only pulled off a come-from-behind win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they also get the return of Deshaun Watson this week. I would expect a pretty nice bump up in confidence, to around the 45% range — but we’ll see if fans are even more confident in the team direction than that!

There are two other questions that we’re asking about the Browns this week. The first is asking, “How will Deshaun Watson perform in his first game with the Cleveland Browns?” In short, the options are basically, “Awesome, average, or rusty/poor.” I could see it being any of those three options, so I’d really have no clue what to pick. He looked terrible in that one brief preseason stint.

The other question asks, “What are your playoff hopes for the Browns?” It’s another question to gauge how optimistic fans might be getting with the victory last week, the Ravens losing, and Watson returning.