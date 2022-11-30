Daily Dawg Chow 11/30: Transitioning From Jacoby To DeShaun

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns vs Texans: Everything you need to know for Week 13 (JaredMueller and Chris Pokorny) Following a big Week 12 win, Cleveland gets Deshaun Watson behind center in Week 13
- NFL Power Rankings: Browns back up to No. 20 heading into Week 13 (Chris Pokorny) Despite being 4-7, a win and the return of Watson have propelled the Browns back into the Top 20.
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 12 (Chris Pokorny) The Browns’ cornerbacks step up against Tom Brady.
- Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 12 (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland sends off Jacoby Brissett with a deserved come-from-behind win.
- NFL’s data says the Browns have been fourth unluckiest team in the league this year (Jared Mueller) Luck is now defined by the NFL in a specific way.
More Cleveland Browns News:
- Jacoby Brissett Should Have Suitors After Impressive Cleveland Browns Spell (Forbes) “Though Cleveland will be anticipated to improve to 5-7 when Watson makes his debut against his former team the Houston Texans, a late surge to the postseason appears unlikely for the Browns.”
- Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Texans (Clutch Points) “Recall that when he was with Houston, Watson led the league in passing yards in his last full season.”
- When will Deshaun Watson make home debut for Cleveland Browns? (WOIO) “Week 15 of the NFL schedule marks the first weekend where games will take place on Saturday since the college football regular season is over. The NFL designated five matchups as candidates to fill the three time slots on Saturday December 17. The Browns and Ravens game is one of those matchups.”
- Browns-Texans Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread (Sports Illustrated) “Cleveland has been successful vs. running the ball with Nick Chubb this year, rushing 47.1% of the time.”
- Cleveland Browns: 5 offensive players that shined in big win against Bucs (Dawg Pound Daily) “One primary reason for that optimism has to do with the fact that Deshaun Watson will debut as the starting quarterback next Sunday. While we anticipates his return to the field, this past game had several players step up in big moments that led to the win.”
