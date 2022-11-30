Browns honor 97-year-old WWII vet and give him Super Bowl tickets

The Cleveland Browns had a great game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. While not everything about it was perfect, the end result was a victory to send Jacoby Brissett back to backup duty as a winner.

That wasn’t the only positive thing on Sunday.

The team continued its support of military personnel this weekend. The Browns often have service men and women on the field in Berea during training camp as a thank-you for their service. We covered Wyatt Teller’s story that led him to be the team’s “Salute to Service” nominee this year which included Teller surprising a servicewoman with a $50,000 grand prize.

Sunday, the team honored James Barnett on the field during a break in the action. The 97-year-old WWII vet continues to serve in his Canton community to this day and loves his local football team. Cleveland legend Bernie Kosar surprised Barnett with Super Bowl tickets as well:

James Barnett is a 97-year-old WWII veteran, serving as a U.S. Army Staff Sargeant. He is an active volunteer in the Canton, OH community and an avid @Browns fan.



On Sunday, he was honored on the field and surprised with tickets to #SBLVII! #SuperBowlSurprise #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/Y1ZCTiKdew — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2022

The folks at Dawgs By Nature thank you for your service Mr. Barnett and are inspired by the fact that you are still serving your community still. While it may be a long shot, given the 4-7 record, what a blessing it would be if those tickets ended up being to watch his beloved Browns in the Super Bowl!