David Njoku has new injury issue, update on Myles Garrett’s health Wednesday

As the Cleveland Browns return to practice in advance of their Week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans, injuries continue to be major concerns. While Houston has struggled mightily all year, Cleveland can’t take the team lightly, especially with the emotional charge of Deshaun Watson’s debut coming versus his former team.

Health could play a huge role with two key contributors, one on each side of the ball, dealing with injury concerns.

DE Myles Garrett was barely able to lift his arm after the Week 12 victory. The most important and best player on the team’s defense is desperately needed as much as possible for the rest of the season. HC Kevin Stefanski gave a positive update on Garrett Wednesday:

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Myles Garrett will get some rest today, but he's where he's usually at. Be smart with him to get him ready to play. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) November 30, 2022

Unfortunately, not everything was positive from the coach today. TE David Njoku, who had the amazing 4th quarter, fourth down catch that is captured in the above picture, has a new knee issue that is bothering him and causing him to sit out practice today, at least:

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said TE David Njoku's knee injury is different than the one he missed practice time with last week. Will work through it this week, not ruling him out for Sunday vs. #Texans. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 30, 2022

“Not ruling him out for Sunday” could be viewed in either an optimistic or pessimistic way but, at a minimum, likely means his status will be unknown most of the week and into the weekend.

Of the two, Garrett is more important to the team’s success overall but Njoku takes the offense to the next level. With Watson getting his first start, it would be helpful to have as many practice and game reps with his key pass catchers as possible.

At 4-7, will the Browns play it safe with injured players or push to get them playing this week despite the Texans record and play on the field?

We will get you up to date with the team’s full injury report, as well as Houston’s, later this afternoon.