Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: Week 13 TV Map

The Week 13 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Spero Dedes & Jay Feely

Ohio Coverage: Most of Ohio will see the game, except for that tiny area near Fort Worth, Cincinnati, and parts of Southern Ohio. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).

National Coverage: There isn’t much national coverage for this game. Outside of Ohio, slivers of Texas will see the game, mostly in the Houston area.

The YELLOW areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 13 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots (Amazon)

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots (Amazon) Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans (CBS)

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans (CBS) Sunday - 4:05 PM ET: Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers (FOX) Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals (CBS) Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys (NBC)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys (NBC) Monday - 8:15 PM ET: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN)

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime-time games.