Browns, Texans injury report: Loaded with DNPs while mostly resting, a few big names hurt

The Cleveland Browns are 4-7 going into Week 13. The Houston Texans are 1-9-1 going into hosting the Browns this week. The two teams are at or near the bottom of the entire AFC yet each has a significant amount of players resting on the first day of practice this week.

The new way of doing things in professional sports, where caution is prioritized over practice, has grown and grown. Two losing teams resting nine players between them is still somewhat shocking to see.

There are a few players dealing with injuries on each team that could be impactful while the resting players are likely to return Thursday or Friday. Interestingly, one of the players listed as “Not Injury Related - Rest” was DE Myles Garrett despite a concerning report.

On to the reports, starting with the list of players resting on both sides:

Joel Bitonio

Nick Chubb

Jadeveon Clowney

Amari Cooper

Myles Garrett

Brandin Cooks

Jerry Hughes

Mario Addison

Austin Deculus was out for a personal reason

Browns Injury Report

David Njoku - DNP - Knee

AJ Green - Limited - Head - Concussion Protocol

Greg Newsome II - Limited - Concussion

Denzel Ward - Limited - Ankle

Ronnie Harrison - Full - Shoulder

Obviously, Njoku’s injury is the most concerning and it is encouraging that both Newsome and Green were able to practice on a limited basis with their concussions.

Texans Injury Report

Derek Stingley Jr. - DNP - Hamstring

Maliek Collins - DNP - Chest

Rex Burkhead - DNP - Concussion

Blake Cashman - DNP - Knee

Christian Harris - Limited - Shoulder

Kenyon Green - Limited - Illness

The big name for Houston is Stingley Jr. The third overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, the Texans top corner has missed the last two games for the team. Overall, having a number of key starters and contributors on defense out or limited will be something to watch as the week goes on.