2023 NFL Draft: Prospects to watch in Georgia vs Tennessee

The Cleveland Browns scouting department will be working hard, even through the bye week. There are plenty of questions worthy of asking as we look ahead to 2023 for potential solutions to deal with free agency and what to do with their draft capital. Let’s take a look at a game with a ton of NFL draft prospects the Browns may be interested in evaluating for the 2023 NFL Draft.

There are a couple of big games in the SEC this week. We covered the draft prospects from the Alabama vs LSU game already. While a big game, usually, that isn’t the biggest game this weekend.

All eyes will be on the number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs as they take on the 2nd-ranked Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday, November 5th at 3:30 pm EST. When you tune in to catch the fireworks, keep an eye on these prospects that the Browns could very well be evaluating themselves.

Georgia

RB Kenny McIntosh

It’s currently unknown what the running back room in Cleveland will look like behind Nick Chubb in 2023. It could make sense to look at Chubb’s alma matter for his next partner in crime.

The 6’1” and 210 lb. prospect is a competent pass catcher and pass protector. As a rotational back, McIntosh has 68 carries for 332 yards and 6 rushing touchdowns through 8 games in 2022. He’s also tallied 29 receptions for 266 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. McIntosh will likely go on day 3 of the draft.

S Christopher Smith II

The Browns may be looking to find a safety with Ronnie Harrison’s contract expiring at the end of the season. Christopher Smith could be a prospect to watch.

Smith is a bit undersized at 5’11” and 190 lbs but he is extremely versatile as a safety. Christopher excels in pass coverage and has a knack for finding the ball. Through 8 games in 2022 Smith has 3 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 4 tackles for loss, and 28 total tackles. As of now, it appears he’ll likely go in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Tennessee

WR Cedric Tillman

Tillman could be an intriguing day 3 draft prospect for Browns GM Andrew Berry. The big-bodied 6’3” 215 lb. wide receiver holds the Tennesse Volunteers record for consecutive games with a touchdown (7). He’s not the primary target in Tennessee but has notched 21 receptions for 268 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

OT Darnell Wright

Wright is a 3rd-round draft prospect that offers tremendous versatility. He spent his first two seasons at right tackle and moved to left tackle in 2021. With Browns Jack Conklin headed toward free agency, Wright could find a role on the offensive line with room to grow if Jedrick Wills doesn’t cement himself as a long-term franchise left tackle.

WR Jalin Hyatt

Unlike his teammate Cedric Tillman (above), he may be unreachable in the draft for the Cleveland Browns. Barring injury he will likely go in the middle to end of the 1st round. The Browns are without a 1st round draft pick, but will likely be keeping an eye on him. Through just 8 games, Hyatt has 45 receptions for 907 yards and 14 touchdowns. Even more impressive, his QB has a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targetting Hyatt on the season.