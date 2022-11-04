Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/4/22)

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Myles Garrett: Best player in the NFL so far this season according to one media outlet (Jared Mueller) Garrett missed a game and was slightly limited but PFF says he’s graded the best in the NFL.
- Browns have a top 5 offense including top 10 in passing (Jared Mueller) Cleveland’s offensive DVOA is impressive in multiple ways
- NFL Picks Week 9, as the Browns wait on the bye week (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 9 games, plus we quickly look at what games matter most to the Browns.
Cleveland Browns:
- 25 things to do with the Browns on their bye week (Browns Wire) “After losing four straight games, Winning by three scores after starting the game 25-0 is a good way to build some morale before traveling to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins after the bye.”
- Browns Finished 1-3 in October; Why They Should be Optimistic (Sports Illustrated) “The timing of the Browns one win in October helps, but the team is trending in a positive direction with just three games until Deshaun Watson is scheduled to the helm of the offense starting in December.”
- Browns rookie Isaiah Thomas has been a pleasant surprise despite small sample size (cleveland.com) “The Browns’ rookie edge rusher knew from game prep and early snaps that he would be able to expose some issues along the Bengals offensive line, given the right matchups.”
- Quite the catch: WR Cooper has been everything Browns hoped (AP via Yahoo) “It was terrible. I don’t think they’ll have me throwing any more passes,’’ Cooper said, cracking a smile.”
- Giving Bengals’ Fans The Business For Ten Straight Minutes (YouTube) Quincy Carrier delivers a legendary intro to AFC North Talk show
Loading comments...