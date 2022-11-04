Browns fans’ confidence rockets up to 62%; fans think Cleveland can win 2 of their next 3 games

Each week during the regular season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Heading into Week 8, 62% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, an increase of 42 percentage points from last week. Warranted or not, I had a feeling that if the Browns were to beat the Bengals heading into their bye week, then fans would stake their confidence at least one more time. Not only was it a big win, but the Browns completely dominated the Bengals. Fans have to be intrigued at the thought of Cleveland having found something and being able to replicate it moving forward.

DraftKings Sportsbook started believing more in the Browns too, improving their AFC North odds to 12/1 this week.

We also asked two other questions about the Browns heading into Week 9. The first one was whether fans think the Browns can win the AFC North now, and 59% of fans voted, “Yes.” The Browns’ margin for error to win the division is small, so 59% is pretty high — but that 2-1 division record certainly helps, and Cleveland’s key will be to get revenge on the Ravens later this season.

In the other question, we asked fans how many wins Cleveland will have in their next three games against Miami, Buffalo, and Tampa Bay. 51% of fans think the Browns can go 2-1 during that stretch, 31% think they’ll go 1-2, 7% think they’ll go 0-3, and 5% think they can go 3-0.

