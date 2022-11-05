Browns Wyatt Teller nominated for award for honoring and supporting military, veterans

Off-the-field news can often be mostly about the negatives despite all the great things players due for their communities. The Cleveland Browns have seen Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Kareem Hunt and others focus on giving back to Northeast Ohio for years now.

We now get to celebrate OL Wyatt Teller who is the team’s nominee for the Salute to Service award presented by USAA. Teller’s father, Rick Teller, is a retired Army Reserve Major. Last year, Teller supported the Green Beret Foundation and was a part of surprising a servicewoman with a $50,000 grand prize.

The star offensive guard says it is easy to support the military and veterans because “these people are the ones who are putting their lives on the line for us,” Teller said, “and for what our society believes is right.”

Fans now have a chance to vote for who they believe should win the award by visiting NFL.com/SaluteFanVote with the chance to vote once per day. Your vote will help determine the award’s three finalists.

As noted in the press release, past recipients of the award include Andrew Beck (2022), Steve Cannon (2021), Dan Quinn (2020), Donnie Edwards (2019), Ben Garland (2018), Andre Roberts (2017), Dan Quinn (2016), Vincent Jackson (2015), Jared Allen (2014), John Harbaugh (2013), Charles Tillman (2012), and the late Tennessee Titans owner, K.S. “Bud” Adams, a WWII veteran (2011).