The Cleveland Browns have a week 9 bye but there is plenty of football to watch. Earlier this week, we looked at Tennessee vs. Georgia and LSU vs. Alabama as college football games to watch this weekend to check out some prospects the Browns may be keeping their eyes on. Without the Cleveland Browns playing this Sunday, who should you be watching?

The Browns have plenty of players set to become free agents in 2023. While the salary cap situation will evolve, GM Andrew Berry will need to address plenty of holes in the roster through the NFL Draft and free agency. Here are three players you can watch this weekend that are slated to hit free agency and could make sense for the Browns.

DT Daron Payne

Browns GM Andrew Berry places a special value on youth and Cleveland has a very special need at defensive tackle. Payne is currently the second youngest unrestricted free agent slated to hit the market and was a player that was speculated to be of interest to the Browns near the trade deadline. Unless the Commanders lock him up, he could very well be available this off-season.

The Washington Commanders are making the most out of having Payne on his 5th-year option and putting him to work. Payne enters this week with 4.5 sacks, matching his 2021 total in just 8 games.

Daron Payne just blew the tight end up and gets the safety. Poor buddy had no chance there pic.twitter.com/z44Oj3dk1p — Bama NFL (@TheBamaNFL) September 25, 2022

DE Zach Allen

Again we look at the defensive line as an area of need. It is unknown if Jadeveon Clowney will resign with the Browns following this season. While he isn’t a household name, Arizona Cardinals DE Allen could be an affordable key contributor in Cleveland.

The 25-year-old Boston College alum was a 3rd rounder back in 2019. Through 40 games (30 starts) with the Cardinals, he’s accumulated 7 sacks, an interception, and 121 tackles.

Zach Allen was unbelievable in the 2H for the Cardinals pic.twitter.com/1lnTDFrr3t — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 22, 2022

WR/ST Mecole Hardman

Browns free agent acquisition WR/ST Jakeem Grant tore his Achilles and landed on injured reserve. Grant is turning 31 years old next year and the Browns could move on from him, especially if his recovery doesn’t bring him back to his original form. Signing Kansas City Chiefs WR/KR Hardman could be a solution.

Hardman wouldn’t be the most affordable option but the Browns could use help at WR and certainly at punt and kick returner. Mecole is electric with the ball in his hands and could help take both position groups to the next level. He’s 24 years old and could be a long-term solution for the right price.