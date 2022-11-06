Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/6/22)

- ‘Something we need to stack on’: Consecutive defensive efforts have Browns hopeful (Beacon Journal) - You didn’t even have to watch the Browns’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals to figure out things were different. The smile on Myles Garrett’s face and the confidence in his answers were the clear tell.
- Ranking the Browns’ remaining opponents: Which games are the toughest? (cleveland.com) - The Browns have nine games left after the bye and, even at 3-5, are still alive. They need help, of course, but with three division games left and Deshaun Watson’s return looming, the Browns can make things interesting over the season’s final six games. Here’s a look at their second half of the season, ranked in order of difficulty.
- Browns Rookie Stock Watch: Stock up on Martin Emerson, stock down on Perrion Winfrey (Browns Wire) - The Cleveland Browns are on their bye week this weekend, so this is a good time to re-evaluate the roster and take a look back at the season. We start that process today by seeing how the 2022 NFL Draft class has fared thus far through their rookie seasons.
- 5 things we learned from Andrew Berry’s bye week press conference (clevelandbrowns.com) - The bye week for the Browns has officially arrived. It comes at a good time as they look to recharge and review what went wrong and what went right after their 3-5 start to the season, but the mood is still otherwise positive after a 32-13 win over the Bengals on Monday. The team believes the arrow is pointing up for the second half, a point that was evident in Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry’s press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
NFL:
- Ravens DE Calais Campbell had surgery to remove infection (ESPN) - Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell was sidelined for last week’s 27-22 win at Tampa Bay after being listed with an illness on the injury report. But it was more than a cold that knocked out the six-time Pro Bowl player, who missed his first game of the season.
- Falcons activate Cordarrelle Patterson in time to face Chargers on Sunday (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) - Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who missed the past four games while on injured reserve after undergoing left knee surgery, was activated to the 53-man roster Saturday.
- Saints’ Alvin Kamara defends teammate Michael Thomas over latest injury criticism (NFL.com) - Michael Thomas’ latest trip to injured reserve will likely end his season, marking another disappointing finish to a once promising campaign. For Thomas, the news stings more than usual. After an exciting start that included three touchdown catches, Thomas is facing a familiar conclusion with another recovery and rehabilitation process ahead of him. New Orleans Saints teammate Alvin Kamara shares Thomas’ pain.
- Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown fined for taunting (6abc.com) - Receiver A.J. Brown was fined $10,609 by the NFL for taunting Pittsburgh Steelers defenders in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 8 win. Following his third score of the day — a 29-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Jalen Hurts in the right corner of the end zone with Minkah Fitzpatrick and corner Ahkello Witherspoon sandwiching him, Brown was flagged after pointing to each of them and saying, “One, two (defenders), that’s not enough,” he told reporters afterwards.
