Stats that Matter: Browns bye week edition

The Cleveland Browns bye week comes at a good time for the team. While most of the rest of the NFL will beat each other up this week, the Browns get to rest and look to build off a huge victory on Monday Night Football. There are a few games in Week 9 that Cleveland fans might want to check out.
Time for a few more interesting stats during the team’s bye week:
Overall EPA
~~Week 8 thread starts here~~— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 1, 2022
There are still 3 teams head and shoulders above the rest of the league
We need to conduct an investigation of the Lions' defense pic.twitter.com/Op5bXbCDEN
Lots of TDs
The Browns offense ranks fourth in the NFL in EPA and seventh in TDs per game. Incredible.— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) November 1, 2022
Getting First Downs
Updated moving the chains chart.— Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) November 1, 2022
The Jaguars still have a very good offense at moving the sticks. They rank second in the league in RZ trips, but 24th in RZ TD %. pic.twitter.com/jnE9PKHofY
MJ Emerson Impressing
9th in lowest yac allowed per reception— Clevta (@Clevta) November 1, 2022
12th in highest forced incompletion % https://t.co/kJPAjRJVq0
Amari Cooper A Steal
(Less of a stat but still worth posting)
every wide receiver trade or signing that happens just reiterates that the browns trading only a 5th round pick to get amari cooper at $20 million a year for the next three years remains one of the best moves of the off-season given how expensive that market is right now— Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) November 2, 2022
Highly Successful Offense Per Play
Offensive EPA per play rankings thru Week 8:— Cody Suek (@CodySuek) November 1, 2022
1. Chiefs (0.226)
2. Bills (0.169)
3. Eagles (0.134)
4. #Browns (0.083)
5. Ravens (0.077)
#95 Pretty Great
Myles Garrett this season:— PFF (@PFF) November 4, 2022
93.7 pass-rushing grade (1st)
41 pressures (1st)
27.4% win percentage (1st)
19.7% win percentage (1st) pic.twitter.com/31dlsHQjoj
Scripted Plays or Not, Browns Good
Updated Drive Quality Scripted vs Not through Week 8. #nflverse pic.twitter.com/X1YAlcd2p4— Jrfortgang (@throwthedamball) November 2, 2022
Tough Schedule Remaining
Toughest remaining schedules, according to PFF power rankings:— John Kosko (@JohnKosko3) November 2, 2022
1. Patriots
2. Broncos
3. Bengals
4. Chargers
5. Seahawks
7. #Browns
Pretty close to ESPN's numbers. https://t.co/UdYwP9eKov
DPJ Making Catches, Not Getting Separation
Donovan Peoples-Jones: he's not open and he won't beat YAC expectations. But you better believe he's catching that ball. https://t.co/no6LGMdl5o pic.twitter.com/TexZ0MVQcU— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 2, 2022
Myles Garrett Elite
Weekly update of best pass rushers in 2022 pic.twitter.com/WlFZn2aC0e— Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) November 2, 2022
Interesting RB Data
Just because I was curious:— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 3, 2022
Tony Pollard gets more difficult carries (on average) and has done a lot more with them pic.twitter.com/sqIfTdqMwz
More Impressive Garrett Data
Double team rate at Edge (x) by Pass Rush Win Rate at Edge (y), updated through last night.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 4, 2022
-In Chubb, Dolphins traded for No. 3 player in PRWR at Edge.
-Just one sack for Arnold Ebiketie, but PRWR is encouraging sign for rookie. pic.twitter.com/Jdp5izB8s8
A lot of interesting and positive data for Cleveland’s offense and Garrett. Hopefully, the rest of the defense and special teams can join the party soon.
