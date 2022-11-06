 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stats that Matter: Browns bye week edition

A few interesting data points as the Browns sit on their bye week.

By JaredMueller
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cleveland Browns bye week comes at a good time for the team. While most of the rest of the NFL will beat each other up this week, the Browns get to rest and look to build off a huge victory on Monday Night Football. There are a few games in Week 9 that Cleveland fans might want to check out.

We've already shared some interesting data points and awards this week on the site:

Time for a few more interesting stats during the team’s bye week:

Overall EPA

Lots of TDs

Getting First Downs

MJ Emerson Impressing

Amari Cooper A Steal

(Less of a stat but still worth posting)

Highly Successful Offense Per Play

#95 Pretty Great

Scripted Plays or Not, Browns Good

Tough Schedule Remaining

DPJ Making Catches, Not Getting Separation

Myles Garrett Elite

Interesting RB Data

More Impressive Garrett Data

A lot of interesting and positive data for Cleveland’s offense and Garrett. Hopefully, the rest of the defense and special teams can join the party soon.

Anything stand out to you among all the data above?

