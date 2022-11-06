Stats that Matter: Browns bye week edition

The Cleveland Browns bye week comes at a good time for the team. While most of the rest of the NFL will beat each other up this week, the Browns get to rest and look to build off a huge victory on Monday Night Football. There are a few games in Week 9 that Cleveland fans might want to check out.

Time for a few more interesting stats during the team’s bye week:

Overall EPA

There are still 3 teams head and shoulders above the rest of the league



We need to conduct an investigation of the Lions' defense pic.twitter.com/Op5bXbCDEN — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 1, 2022

Lots of TDs

The Browns offense ranks fourth in the NFL in EPA and seventh in TDs per game. Incredible. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) November 1, 2022

Getting First Downs

Updated moving the chains chart.



The Jaguars still have a very good offense at moving the sticks. They rank second in the league in RZ trips, but 24th in RZ TD %. pic.twitter.com/jnE9PKHofY — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) November 1, 2022

MJ Emerson Impressing

9th in lowest yac allowed per reception

12th in highest forced incompletion % https://t.co/kJPAjRJVq0 — Clevta (@Clevta) November 1, 2022

Amari Cooper A Steal

every wide receiver trade or signing that happens just reiterates that the browns trading only a 5th round pick to get amari cooper at $20 million a year for the next three years remains one of the best moves of the off-season given how expensive that market is right now — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) November 2, 2022

Highly Successful Offense Per Play

Offensive EPA per play rankings thru Week 8:



1. Chiefs (0.226)

2. Bills (0.169)

3. Eagles (0.134)

4. #Browns (0.083)

5. Ravens (0.077) — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) November 1, 2022

#95 Pretty Great

Myles Garrett this season:



93.7 pass-rushing grade (1st)

41 pressures (1st)

27.4% win percentage (1st)

19.7% win percentage (1st) pic.twitter.com/31dlsHQjoj — PFF (@PFF) November 4, 2022

Scripted Plays or Not, Browns Good

Updated Drive Quality Scripted vs Not through Week 8. #nflverse pic.twitter.com/X1YAlcd2p4 — Jrfortgang (@throwthedamball) November 2, 2022

Tough Schedule Remaining

Toughest remaining schedules, according to PFF power rankings:

1. Patriots

2. Broncos

3. Bengals

4. Chargers

5. Seahawks

7. #Browns



Pretty close to ESPN's numbers. https://t.co/UdYwP9eKov — John Kosko (@JohnKosko3) November 2, 2022

DPJ Making Catches, Not Getting Separation

Donovan Peoples-Jones: he's not open and he won't beat YAC expectations. But you better believe he's catching that ball. https://t.co/no6LGMdl5o pic.twitter.com/TexZ0MVQcU — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 2, 2022

Myles Garrett Elite

Weekly update of best pass rushers in 2022 pic.twitter.com/WlFZn2aC0e — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) November 2, 2022

Interesting RB Data

Just because I was curious:



Tony Pollard gets more difficult carries (on average) and has done a lot more with them pic.twitter.com/sqIfTdqMwz — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 3, 2022

More Impressive Garrett Data

Double team rate at Edge (x) by Pass Rush Win Rate at Edge (y), updated through last night.



-In Chubb, Dolphins traded for No. 3 player in PRWR at Edge.



-Just one sack for Arnold Ebiketie, but PRWR is encouraging sign for rookie. pic.twitter.com/Jdp5izB8s8 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 4, 2022

A lot of interesting and positive data for Cleveland’s offense and Garrett. Hopefully, the rest of the defense and special teams can join the party soon.

Anything stand out to you among all the data above?