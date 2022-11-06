Bye Week Review: How is Browns 2022 draft class performing?

The Cleveland Browns reached their bye week as close to the middle of the season as possible. At 3-5, Cleveland isn’t where they had hoped to be (or should be given some horrible gaffes in a few early games). Despite that, the Browns are still in the AFC North race and could put themselves in the wild card race as well.

The next three games could be very decisive for the team before QB Deshaun Watson returns.

The bye week gives us a chance to look back at the previous offseason while watching other important games going on around the NFL. We start with the team’s 2022 NFL draft class. Grades will take into account where they were drafted and what they have been asked to do:

CB Martin Emerson Jr. - Third Round

Emerson has been put in an important position due to injury issues for Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams. The physical rookie has performed well. Last week, Emerson won rookie of the week.

For the season, the 6’2” corner has 36 tackles, six passes defended, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

Bye Week Grade: B+

DE Alex Wright - Third Round

Like Emerson, Wright has been thrown into playing more than many expected due to injuries to Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Winovich. Wright hasn’t had the success that his counterpart has had but has looked strong at the point of attack, exactly what the Browns want across from Myles Garrett.

For the season, Wright has 14 tackles, two passes defended and one tackle for loss.

Bye Week Grade: C

WR David Bell - Third Round

Bell was limited in training camp with a foot issue that seems to have slowed his rookie season. Playing in just 43% of the team’s offensive snaps, Bell has been targeted just 11 times. Jacoby Brissett tends to focus on Amari Cooper, David Njoku and Donovan Peoples-Jones in his progressions, leaving little room for success for Bell.

For the season, Bell has nine receptions for exactly 100 yards and an 11.1 yard per reception average.

Bye Week Grade: C-

K Cade York - Fourth Round

York got a lot of fans excited with his preseason work but has since brought concern to a jadded-by-kickers fanbase. Where he was drafted, given his position, weighs heavily on his grade.

Fresh out of LSU, York has missed four of his 18 field goal attempts. Three of those have been over 50 yards. He has also hit on three 50+ yarders including the game-winner in Carolina.

Bye Week Grade: D

DT Perion Winfrey - Fourth Round

A player many thought was a steal in the fourth round, Winfrey has had some issues adjusting to the professional level of play. Discipline concerns continue to linger and last week he was inactive for the second time this year.

For the season, Winfrey has five tackles, two passes defended, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

Bye Week Grade: C-

RB Jerome Ford - Fifth Round

A slightly surprising pick given the team’s depth at the position, Ford was only used on special teams before an injury sidelined him after Week 4.

On special teams, Ford has six kick returns for 145 yards and one tackle.

Bye Week Grade: Incomplete

WR Michael Woods II - Sixth Round

A hamstring issue limited Woods after a hot start this offseason. It was surprising that he didn’t go on injured reserve as he didn’t play until Week 6. So far, Woods has played 28 snaps on offense and 17 on special teams. Like Bell, Woods is low on Brissett’s pecking order for targets.

So far, Woods has been targeted four times. He has two receptions for 21 yards.

Bye Week Grade: C+ (mostly for the upside shown before hamstring injury)

DE Isaiah Thomas - Seventh Round

Given when he was drafted, many didn’t give Thomas a lot of hope in making the team. Instead, Thomas took advantage of injuries at the position and veteran Isaac Rochell not showing much. Last week, Thomas had a sack that reminded many of a Garrett move.

In just 95 snaps, Thomas has seven tackles, two QB hits, two passes defended, one sack and one tackle for loss.

Bye Week Grade: B (highly weighted due to being selected in the final round)

OL Dawson Deaton - Seventh Round

Deaton went on injured reserve and will miss the entire season.

Bye Week Grade: Incomplete

Which grade do you agree with? Disagree with? Given where they were selecting, what grade would you give this draft class?