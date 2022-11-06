Browns open as 4-point underdogs against the Dolphins in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 4-point underdogs against the Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 10 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 48.

The Browns (3-5) are coming off of their bye week, but before that, they had a dominant 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was by far the Browns' most complete game of the season, providing some hope that maybe Cleveland can get back around the .500 mark over the next three games, just in time for the return of Deshaun Watson.

The Dolphins (6-3) are coming off of a 35-32 win over the Chicago Bears. Tua Tagovailoa and Miami's offense has been tough to stop at times, but their defense has also allowed over 30 points in three different games. When you watch Tua play, he's executing well, but has also been a bit of a gunslinger who trusts his receivers to make a big play -- there are times where you can see that going the wrong way for him.

