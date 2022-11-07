Monday Night Football, Week 9: Ravens vs. Saints odds, prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 9 on ESPN with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have had an up-and-down season, but are coming off of a 24-0 shutout victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Can they build on their momentum and draw Cleveland closer to the division lead on their off week? The Saints are dealing with injuries at the receiver position, as Michael Thomas is likely out for the year, but Jarvis Landry could play for the first time since Week 4.

The Ravens might be leading the AFC North, but their defense has been very shaky and they still seem prone to in-opportunistic turnovers. The Saints should have a better win-loss record, as they rank in the Top 10 statistically on offense and defense. With Alvin Kamara getting hot, I like the Saints to pull off the big win in prime time. Saints 24, Ravens 20

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are 2.5-point underdogs against the Ravens.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below, courtesy of our friends at Tallysight. You can use this as your open thread for the game.