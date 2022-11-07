Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/7/22)

The latest from Dawgs by Nature:
- Browns open as 4-point underdogs against the Dolphins in Week 10 (Chris Pokorny) The over/under opens at 48 for the game.
- Cowboys still trying to replace Amari Cooper after trade to Browns (Jared Mueller) Dallas couldn’t get anything done at the trade deadline but are still looking to add a receiver
- Browns Wyatt Teller nominated for award for honoring and supporting military, veterans (Jared Mueller) The son of a retired Army reservist, Teller has supported the Green Beret Foundation.
- Jacoby Brissett is a top 10 QB this season according to PFF (Jared Mueller) Far from perfect, and benefitting from bad play from others, Brissett has not been a problem for Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns:
- Cleveland Browns: Predicting the outcome of the final 9 games (Dawg Pound Daily) “Jacoby Brissett has managed the offense well for most of the season, and Myles Garrett has stepped up tremendously in the last two weeks which has instantly improved the defense.”
- Baker Mayfield snap tracker: Are the Browns on the way to a 4th round pick? (Browns Wire) “The condition of the trade, however, was the fifth rounder could become a fourth rounder if Mayfield plays 70 percent of the offensive snaps for the Panthers in 2022. Where does he sit right now?”
- What is the timeline for Deshaun Watson’s return to the team, and how will the Browns handle it? Hey, Mary Kay! (cleveland.com) “Watson has been participating in meetings and conditioning workouts at the Browns facility since Oct. 10 while throwing with his private quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery. He can begin practicing fully with the Browns on Nov. 14”
- Chubb Crunch cereal back at Heinen’s (Cleveland Jewish News) “A portion of the proceeds from each sale will continue to benefit First Candle, an organization committed to eliminating Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and other sleep-related infant deaths through education, while providing support for families who have suffered a loss.”
- Browns’ Offense Could Be Best In The NFL w/Watson (YouTube) Quincy Carrier ponders what the Browns’ offense’ potential could be when DeShaun Watson enters the lineup
