Sunday’s slate of games fail to help the Browns

The most important thing for the Cleveland Browns during the bye week is that they stayed healthy and out of trouble. As Monday morning rises, we have heard of no trouble and hope that many of their injured players are back on the field early this week.

The second most important thing, or at least a hope, for the team was that a few games went their way in Week 9 while Cleveland was getting healthy. While the easiest way to the playoffs will come through the AFC North, the Wild Card is still a possibility as well.

Instead, the Browns saw all of the games that were important to them go the wrong way:

The only game that may have gone in a beneficial way for Cleveland was the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Tennesee Titans but the latter is more likely to control their weak division than to be involved in the Wild Card.

Tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup is a big one to watch for the division with Baltimore taking on New Orleans on the road. Perhaps the most important game the Browns need will be the only game that will go their way this week.