Browns return to practice, get mostly good news on injuries with two set for return from IR

The Cleveland Browns didn’t get help from Sunday’s slate of games but the bye week seems to have been very helpful for their injury concerns. The team is still hoping the New Orleans Saints can take out the Baltimore Ravens to assist in the AFC North race but returned to practice today with some injury and roster updates.

First, the team designated both RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich for return from injured reserve. Ford has been primarily used as a kick returner while Winovich made a minimal impact before getting injured.

Second, the Browns signed center Jordan Meredith to the practice squad while releasing fellow center Brock Hoffman from the list. Meredith has not played in a regular season game since coming out of Western Kentucky.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Cleveland had some positive updates on the injury front. CB Denzel Ward and OL Wyatt Teller returned to practice on Monday. Ward has been out for several games with a concussion while Teller’s calf kept him out the last two.

David Njoku did not have a noticeable limp at practice but joined Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Jack Conklin working on the side and riding stationary bikes.

Unfortunately, not all news was good as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was not at practice.

Which injured player would have the biggest impact if they could return against the Miami Dolphins: Ward, Teller, Njoku or JOK?