Josh Allen injury scare something to monitor for Browns

The Cleveland Browns returned to practice on Monday after their bye week with renewed positivity, especially on the injury front. While Sunday’s Week 9 games didn’t help the team at all, Cleveland is still riding high from their Monday Night Football victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Week 10 brings a tough matchup for the Browns with the high-powered Miami Dolphins offense up next. Miami also added to their defense at the NFL trade deadline.

While the team can’t look ahead, fans can. Cleveland’s difficult schedule ahead includes the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo is fresh off a loss to the New York Jets but their bigger concern is their start quarterback, Josh Allen, and his throwing elbow.

Late in the game against New York, Allen was stripped of the ball. He was seen grasping his throwing elbow shortly after. Now comes a report that the Bills will have to hold their breath and wait for test results:

Bills QB Josh Allen is being evaluated for an elbow injury to his ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves, per source.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said earlier team hopes to have more info Tuesday. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 7, 2022

While it is possible that Allen gets good news, Cleveland fans could be in for a revenge game from former backup Case Keenum. Traded away this offseason, Keenum was a solid backup for the Browns for two seasons.

We will keep you up to date on Allen’s injury status as soon as we have more information.