Wyatt Teller misses baby shower to rehab his injured calf

Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller had a difficult decision to make over the bye weekend — football or family.

With the Browns off, Teller and his wife, Carly, made the prudent decision to hold their baby shower over the weekend in Virginia. The only problem is that Teller is currently rehabbing his injured calf and not wanting to miss any more time than necessary made the difficult decision to stay in Cleveland while Carly attended the baby shower.

There was also an added bonus to staying in town, Teller said on Monday (quotes via cleveland.com):

“My wife (Carly) had to drive, she had a baby shower in Virginia so she went there and that sucked because I wanted to drive her. She can barely sit in the car for 45 minutes without having to stop, without her back hurting or something. So I wanted to be there but I also want to play football, so I stayed here. Got to hunt a lot, which was nice. It’s the (deer) rut, so it’s a good time to be in the woods but it was cool. And the weather was gorgeous.”

Teller also admitted that while he is heading in the right direction with his recovery, he can’t make any promises about when he will return to the field after being out four weeks in 2020 with a similar calf injury, he told cleveland.com:

“I feel like I’m getting better but you never know. I don’t want to give a definitive yes or no, cause I could be lying. So I don’t want to lie to you.”

Teller was joined at practice by cornerback Denzel Ward, who has missed the previous three games while dealing with a concussion. While Ward is in a similar situation to Teller in that a return to practice does not guarantee a return for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, having two of their key players back is a good sign for a Browns team desperate to turn things around in the second half of the season before they run out of time.