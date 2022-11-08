Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/8/22)

Cleveland Browns News from Dawgs By Nature:
- Wyatt Teller misses baby shower to rehab his injured calf (Thomas Moore) Browns guard made the difficult decision to remain in town over the bye weekend as he works to get back on the field.
- Wyatt Teller wants to earn his big contract (Jared Mueller) Working his way back from a calf injury, Teller understands how much he gets paid
- Josh Allen injury scare something to monitor for Browns (Jared Mueller) A lot of uncertainty around the Bills star QB, Cleveland’s Week 11 opponent
- Browns return to practice, get mostly good news on injuries with two set for return from IR (Jared Mueller) Not everyone is back to practice but some key players returned Monday
Cleveland Browns News:
- Why the Cleveland Browns Offense is Working so Well (Sports Illustrated) “The Cleveland Browns offense has been a pleasant surprise in 2022 despite playing with a backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett.”
- 5 Cleveland Browns auditioning for a job elsewhere in 2023 (Dawg Pound Daily) “Had the Cleveland Browns lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, they might have been sellers at the NFL trade deadline. That wasn’t the case, as they took it to their in-state rivals to give themselves a chance at turning things around in the final nine games.”
- Browns return to work and have good news on the injury front: Berea Report (cleveland.com) “Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe updated where the team stands as they head into Week 10.”
- Browns designate RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich to return from injured reserve (clevelandbrowns.com) “Winovich, a fourth-year pro who was acquired via trade with New England this year, recorded one tackle in two games this season before sustaining a hamstring injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 20.”
- Eight plays for eight games: The Cleveland Browns’ defining moments this season (Akron Beacon Journal) “The NFL’s set up for the games to be tight going into the final four to six minutes, and the teams that consistently and successfully navigate that stretch typically win more than they lose.”
- What’s Next For The Cleveland Browns After The Bye Week? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier puts the rest of the season in perspective
