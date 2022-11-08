A top RB calls Nick Chubb THE top RB

Fans of the Cleveland Browns have been calling for more and more Nick Chubb this season. So far, they are getting it. Aside from the blowout loss to the New England Patriots, Chubb has had 16 or more carries in every other game this year. He’s had three games of more than 20 carries while adding 10 pass receptions this season as well.

The Browns have been able to spell Chubb with Kareem Hunt keeping his snap count at 54% of the team’s offensive snaps this year.

Cleveland’s top back is second in the league in rushing, first in touchdowns and has the second-highest yards per carry average of backs with 100 or more attempts this season. Chubb currently sits fourth in attempts with 149 just behind Joe Mixon (with one more game played), Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry.

Henry leads the league in attempts and yards and is just behind Chubb (10 to 9) in rushing touchdowns. Despite that, Henry doesn’t believe he’s the best back in the league:

This isn’t the first time that Chubb and Henry have been neck and neck in rushing yards. The two went back and forth in 2019 with Henry taking the title by just 46 yards by the end of the season.

The discussion among the top backs in the NFL will be an interesting one this season. Barkley has carried the New York Giants offense, Cincinnati just rediscovered Mixon was important to their offense this week while Josh Jacobs, Travis Etienne and Dameon Pierce lead the next group of young rushers in the league.

Are you surprised that Henry gave the honor to Chubb over himself?