Browns vs Dolphins Week 10 coverage: News, previews, injuries, updates and more

The Browns will be underdogs on the road coming off their bye week

The Cleveland Browns enter their Week 10 road matchup with the Miami Dolphins at 3-5 overall but are coming off a huge win on Monday Night Football followed by their bye week. The Browns are still on the outside looking in for the playoffs, either through the division or wild card, while the Dolphins, 6-3, are tied for the fifth seed in the AFC.

Cleveland opens the week as a four-point underdog on the road in Miami. The Dolphins high-powered offense has been running on all cylinders with Tua Tagovailoa behind center and speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Former Browns assistant coach Mike McDaniel has done an excellent job in his first season as a head coach. His creative playcalling has opened things up for Tagovailoa and company. Miami also added to their defense at the trade deadline.

For Cleveland, the bye week was all about getting as many players healthy for the second half of the season. The team has three more games, all against quality opponents, before Deshaun Watson returns from suspension.

Unfortunately for the Browns, especially with the upcoming schedule, offense hasn’t been the major problem for the team. The defense has looked better as of late but had multiple breakdowns early in the season. Special teams has been anything but special most of the year as well.

Can the defense slow down Miami’s potent attack? Can the offense go blow for blow with a high-powered offense by using the run game to control the clock?

