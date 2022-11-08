Browns sign college track star WR with NFL experience, waive Herb Miller

The Cleveland Browns are not done trying to upgrade their roster for the 2022 NFL season. GM Andrew Berry doesn’t seem to have any interest in standing pat. Despite the 3-5 record and the Baltimore Ravens winning once again on Monday Night Football, Cleveland still has a chance to make a run at the playoffs in the second half of the season.

Having the best running back in the league, Nick Chubb, getting players back from injury and figuring out how to stop Tua Tagovailoa over the middle of the field in Week 10 would be a good start.

Today, Berry waived CB Herb Miller from the 53-man roster and signed WR Cyril Grayson to their practice squad. With both Jerome Ford and Chase Winovich eligible to come off of injured reserve, the team will need roster spots to place them.

Grayson is an interesting story. He didn’t play college football and, instead, was a track star at LSU. A seven-time All-American, Grayson ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at LSU’s pro day back in 2017.

In parts of three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Grayton caught 11 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He was waived by the Bucs with an injury settlement in early September of this year.

Last year, Grayson caught a Tom Brady game-winning touchdown pass with 15 seconds left against the New York Jets.

Cleveland’s offense has played well most of this season but adding speed can often be helpful. It will be interesting if Berry tries to get Grayson’s speed on the field in the return game. He has only returned two kicks as a pro but the Browns haven’t gotten much out of that role since losing Jakeem Grant in the preseason.