Browns Reacts Survey: Week 10 - Has Nick Chubb been utilized enough by Kevin Stefanski?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In Week 9, after beating the Bengals, fan confidence for Cleveland Browns shot up to 62%. Coming off the bye week, that number shouldn’t be much different. However, I didn’t think the Browns would move up in power rankings during the bye, and yet we universally jumped three spots to No. 20. Be sure to vote in the survey below!

There are two other questions that we’re asking about the Browns this week. The first is asking, “Will the Browns’ defense deliver another strong performance against Tua Tagovailoa?” Cleveland’s defense shut down a Bengals offense that just lit up the Panthers, but are Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle a completely different dynamic to stop?

The other question asks, “Do you think Nick Chubb has been utilized enough by Kevin Stefanski?” I have my own opinion on this, but I’ll let the votes come in first and then provide my input in the results post.