Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/9/22)

- Browns sign college track star WR with NFL experience, waive Herb Miller (Jared Mueller) Cyril Grayson had two touchdowns last year with Tom Brady
- NFL Power Rankings: Browns don’t play, yet jump 3 spots to No. 20 heading into Week 10 (Chris Pokorny) Despite being on the bye, Cleveland jumped three spots in the power rankings.
- Data shows Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa thriving in the middle of the field (Jared Mueller) The Browns defense has a lot to worry about in Week 10 starting with MOF coverage
- Meet new Browns linebacker Deion Jones (Barry Shuck) Years of productivity is his calling card
- Browns may get Case Keenum revenge game vs. Bills in Week 11 (Yahoo) “Who knows? Allen could just be limited this week, then he could play.”
- Compensation Picks: Will The Cleveland Browns Get Any In 2023? (Orange And Brown Report) “The NFL hands out 32 compensatory picks per year, so once those that are given to teams for coaches and front office staff, however many are left sets how high the bar is to qualify.”
- Browns getting healthy at the right time (Dawg Pound Daily) “Unfortunately, the report from Camryn Justice also notated that Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Jack Conklin, and David Njoku were on the bike.”
- Should Browns have interest in former Raiders first rounder Johnathan Abram? (Browns Wire) “Should general manager Andrew Berry get busy and put in a waiver claim for Abram?”
- Film Breakdown: Myles Garrett Is Generational (YouTube) Quincy Carrier takes a close look at one of if not THE best defensive players in the league
