Rams waive former 3rd round pick safety, Browns should have interest

Until he is not able to, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry is always fiddling with the team’s roster. Whether that is the 53-man or the practice squad, Berry is constantly trying to improve the team. Yesterday, the Browns waived CB Herb Miller from the 53-man and signed speedy WR Cyril Grayson to their practice squad.

Berry isn’t the only GM keeping his team in flux. Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams waived safety Terrell Burgess. Burgess was the team’s third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. His ability in coverage was considered his strength coming out.

In two and a half seasons, Burgess played in 30 games with three starts for the Rams. He has never played more than 90 snaps of defense but has been a key contributor on special teams. A broken ankle ended his rookie season early and starters Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott blocked his path to significant playing time.

For Cleveland, claiming Burgess would give the team a shot at a high-upside player that may not have fit in Los Angeles. Both John Johnson III and Troy Hill excelled with the Rams before struggling with the Browns. Perhaps Burgess could reverse that experience and excel in Cleveland after struggling with the Rams.

Given his age and draft pedigree, it is likely that the former Utah defensive back will get claimed on Wednesday. At least 10 teams will have to pass on Burgess for the Browns to win the waiver claim.