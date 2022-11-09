The Cleveland Browns are coming off their bye week and heading south to play the red-hot Miami Dolphins. While it remains to be seen whether or not the Browns defense will fare well against a surging Tua Tagovailoa, we can continue to look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft as we keep inching closer to the off-season.

A great game to prospect will be this Saturday, November 12th at 7:00 pm EST when the 6th-ranked Oregon Ducks take on the 24th-ranked Washington Huskies. When you tune in to catch the game, keep an eye on these three prospects that the Browns could very well be evaluating themselves.

Oregon Ducks LB Noah Sewell

Depending on how Sewell performs for the rest of the year and how he does at the NFL combine, he could be a late first-round pick or go early on day two. Noah has an NFL pedigree. His brothers Penei Sewell (Detroit Lions) and Nephi Sewill (New Orleans Saints) are in the league.

The Browns defense has flashed improvements but a linebacker could be a priority early on in the draft. Sewell has excellent size and athleticism with the potential to be a “big play” centerpiece in the NFL. In three years with the Ducks, Noah has 201 tackles, 7 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, and an interception.

Oregon Ducks CB Christian Gonzalez

Gonzalez is another prospect that could go at the end of the first round or on day two of the draft. There is a variance in a consensus ballpark of where he will be projected to go. It's unknown if the Browns intend to bring back Greedy Williams who is slated to hit free agency after this season. Could the Browns use some of their draft capital to move up and select a player like him if he doesn’t fall to their selection?

Gonzalez was an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention last year and spent his first two seasons with Colorado. He has great instincts and is an exceptional tackler. The 6’2”, 200 lb. CB leads Oregon this year with 7 passes defended while notching 3 interceptions and 34 tackles.

Oregon's Christian Gonzalez with his second INT of the day



Ball hawk



pic.twitter.com/qBpdh9WWc5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 5, 2022

Washington Huskies EDGE/OLB Zion Tupuola-Fetui

Zion Tupuola-Fetui only appeared in 13 games for the Huskies from 2018-2021. 2022 has been a different story. Through 9 games this season, he has sacked the QB 3.5 times and has recorded 4.5 tackles for loss as well as 20 total tackles and a forced fumble. In 2020, Zion led the Pac-12 with 7 sacks even though he only played 3 games. Browns GM Andrew Berry would likely be looking at Zion as a 4-3 Will projected to go at the end of the 2nd round through the end of the 3rd round in his evaluations.