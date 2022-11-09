Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report: 8 Browns, 4 Dolphins don’t practice

The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins sent out their first official injury report of Week 10. While Monday provided us some positive updates on some of the Browns injuries coming out of their bye week, Wednesday is the first time they must present official information.

Between the two teams, 12 players didn’t practice. Of those twelve, only five are considered injured while five were resting and two were out with an illness. Based on early reports, it could be up until game time that we find out the status of LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and TE David Njoku.

Here are Wednesday’s injury reports:

Browns Injury Report

DNP

Njoku - Ankle

Ankle Owusu-Koramoah - Knee

Knee Martin Emerson - Illness

Illness Perrion Winfrey - Illness

Limited

Jack Conklin - Foot

Foot Greg Newsome - Oblique

Oblique Wyatt Teller - Calf

Calf Denzel Ward - Concussion

Resting

Joel Bitonio

Jadeveon Clowney

Amari Cooper

Myles Garrett

Dolphins Injury Report

DNP

Terron Armstead - Toe

Toe Austin Jackson - Ankle, Calf

Ankle, Calf Hunter Long - Concussion

Limited

Tanner Connor - Knee

Knee River Cracraft - Illness

Illness Raekwon Davis - Knee

Knee Durham Smythe - Hamstring

Full

Jaylen Waddle - Shoulder

Shoulder Christian Wilkins - Hand

Resting

Xavien Howard

Two of their top offensive linemen, Armstead and Jackson, not practicing due to injuries will be a big story to watch in Miami while Cleveland hopes they can get Njoku and JOK healthy enough to play Sunday on the road.

We will keep you up to date with injury news as it becomes available this week.