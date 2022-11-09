 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report: 8 Browns, 4 Dolphins don’t practice

Thankfully, four of the Browns eight were rest and two others were illness

By JaredMueller
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins sent out their first official injury report of Week 10. While Monday provided us some positive updates on some of the Browns injuries coming out of their bye week, Wednesday is the first time they must present official information.

Between the two teams, 12 players didn’t practice. Of those twelve, only five are considered injured while five were resting and two were out with an illness. Based on early reports, it could be up until game time that we find out the status of LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and TE David Njoku.

Here are Wednesday’s injury reports:

Browns Injury Report

DNP

  • Njoku - Ankle
  • Owusu-Koramoah - Knee
  • Martin Emerson - Illness
  • Perrion Winfrey - Illness

Limited

  • Jack Conklin - Foot
  • Greg Newsome - Oblique
  • Wyatt Teller - Calf
  • Denzel Ward - Concussion

Resting

  • Joel Bitonio
  • Jadeveon Clowney
  • Amari Cooper
  • Myles Garrett

Dolphins Injury Report

DNP

  • Terron Armstead - Toe
  • Austin Jackson - Ankle, Calf
  • Hunter Long - Concussion

Limited

  • Tanner Connor - Knee
  • River Cracraft - Illness
  • Raekwon Davis - Knee
  • Durham Smythe - Hamstring

Full

  • Jaylen Waddle - Shoulder
  • Christian Wilkins - Hand

Resting

  • Xavien Howard

Two of their top offensive linemen, Armstead and Jackson, not practicing due to injuries will be a big story to watch in Miami while Cleveland hopes they can get Njoku and JOK healthy enough to play Sunday on the road.

We will keep you up to date with injury news as it becomes available this week.

