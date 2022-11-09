Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report: 8 Browns, 4 Dolphins don’t practice

The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins sent out their first official injury report of Week 10. While Monday provided us some positive updates on some of the Browns injuries coming out of their bye week, Wednesday is the first time they must present official information.
Between the two teams, 12 players didn’t practice. Of those twelve, only five are considered injured while five were resting and two were out with an illness. Based on early reports, it could be up until game time that we find out the status of LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and TE David Njoku.
Here are Wednesday’s injury reports:
Browns Injury Report
DNP
- Njoku - Ankle
- Owusu-Koramoah - Knee
- Martin Emerson - Illness
- Perrion Winfrey - Illness
Limited
- Jack Conklin - Foot
- Greg Newsome - Oblique
- Wyatt Teller - Calf
- Denzel Ward - Concussion
Resting
- Joel Bitonio
- Jadeveon Clowney
- Amari Cooper
- Myles Garrett
Dolphins Injury Report
DNP
- Terron Armstead - Toe
- Austin Jackson - Ankle, Calf
- Hunter Long - Concussion
Limited
- Tanner Connor - Knee
- River Cracraft - Illness
- Raekwon Davis - Knee
- Durham Smythe - Hamstring
Full
- Jaylen Waddle - Shoulder
- Christian Wilkins - Hand
Resting
- Xavien Howard
Two of their top offensive linemen, Armstead and Jackson, not practicing due to injuries will be a big story to watch in Miami while Cleveland hopes they can get Njoku and JOK healthy enough to play Sunday on the road.
We will keep you up to date with injury news as it becomes available this week.
