Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: Week 10 TV Map

The Week 10 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Greg Gumbel & Adam Archuleta

Ohio Coverage: Almost the entire state of Ohio will see the game, except for that tiny area near Fort Worth, Indiana. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).

National Coverage: There isn’t much national coverage for this game, as Jacksonville vs. Kansas City surprisingly still gets the most attention. Other areas that will see Cleveland include the Boston area, most of Alabama, the Southern part of Florida, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

The YELLOW areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 10 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

