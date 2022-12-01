Daily Dawg Chow 12/1: Watson silent, Njoku dinged up & MJ Emerson playing awesome

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns, Texans injury report: Loaded with DNPs while mostly resting, a few big names hurt (Jared Mueller) Old school football fans might hate to see these reports
- Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans: Week 13 TV Map (Chris Pokorny) How can you watch the Browns vs. Texans game on television this week?
- In appreciation of Jacoby Brissett (Thomas Moore) Veteran quarterback gave the Browns everything he had for 11 games.
- David Njoku has new injury issue, update on Myles Garrett’s health Wednesday (Jared Mueller) Two vital pieces dealing with injuries in Week 13
- Browns Reacts Survey: Week 13 - What are your playoff hopes for the Browns? (Chris Pokorny) Also, we’re asking fans how they think Deshaun Watson will perform this week.

- Browns QB Deshaun Watson stays silent on Wednesday, but teammates talk excitement of his return (cleveland.com) “Following Cleveland’s 23-17 win over the Bucs it was guard Wyatt Teller who quipped that if opposing teams try to put eight defenders in the box, “good luck,” given Watson’s own ability with his legs and arm talent.
- There’s No Wiggle Room For The Cleveland Browns, Who Need To Start Stacking Wins (Forbes) “The Browns didn’t win a lot of games while Watson was suspended, Cleveland is 4-7, but that was mostly due to a leaky defense. The Browns’ offense, under backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, was in the upper third of the NFL in points scored.”
- Cleveland Browns Injury Report: David Njoku Dealing With Knee Injury Ahead of Texans Game (Sports Illustrated) “Njoku recently missed a couple of games due to an ankle injury but popped up on the injury report with a knee today. His status for Sunday’s game and the debut of Deshaun Watson could be up in the air.”
- Martin Emerson Jr. Is Proving To Be A Solid Pick For Browns (Browns Nation) “In Sunday’s overtime win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Emerson had four passes defended, and with his help, Cleveland held them scoreless in the fourth quarter and overtime.”
- What Are Houston Texans’ Fans Saying About Watson’s Return? w/ Texans Beat Reporter Coty M Davis (YouTube) Quincy Carrier scouts this Sunday’s opponent with an excellent counterpart/contributor.
