Video of Deshaun Watson’s first practice in return from suspension

The 4-7 Cleveland Browns are holding on to the slim hopes that they can make a late-season push to the playoffs. QB Jacoby Brissett was better than most expected this season but was let down by the defense and special teams (and luck) en route to the losing record. A recovered onside kick and a made field goal would have given Brissett a 6-5 record as a starter this year

The hope for the playoffs comes from the return of QB Deshaun Watson from suspension. While acclamation concerns (like rust and timing with receivers) are real, Watson was a top-tier quarterback the last time he played football in the NFL back in 2020.

For his career, Watson has completed over 67% of his passes for over 14,000 yards with 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. In 2020, he completed 70% of his passes for almost 5,000 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Adding that kind of firepower behind center with Nick Chubb at running back will be scary for defenses. Watson won’t be trying to do it alone as Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku provide him with a trio of talented weapons to throw the ball to.

We got video of Watson’s return to practice as the team’s starter on Wednesday. Nothing fancy, nothing flashy but he looked smooth throughout:

More from Deshaun Watson’s first day practicing after being reinstated by the NFL. https://t.co/CFWphND7bz #Browns pic.twitter.com/L67OX5OMu5 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) November 30, 2022

The real video that will matter is when the team gets on the field this week against the Houston Texans. Until then, we will take every chance to analyze and enjoy watching the very talented quarterback on the field even if it is just practice.