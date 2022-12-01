NFL Picks Week 13, and media picks for Browns vs. Texans

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 7 point favorites against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 13 game between the Browns and Buccaneers:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 30, Texans 14

This is the return of Deshaun Watson at quarterback for the Browns. It’s his first game and it comes against his former team. How perfect. Will there be rust? Does it matter against the Texans? No, it does not. Browns win it big.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Browns 21, Texans 17

Watson’s last start came on January 3, 2021, and his last win came more than two years ago (Nov. 26, 2020). I have no idea what Watson is going to look like, but if I took 700 days off from something, I’m pretty confident that I would fall flat on my face when I returned. I’m not saying Watson is going to do that, but I do expect him to struggle, and also, I feel like the Texans would really love to beat him here. I think this game is going to be a lot closer than people think, but the Texans are so bad that I can’t pick them to win.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Browns 30, Texans 17

The Browns’ hype will be around Deshaun Watson’s debut against his former team in an initial revenge game. But this game will be all about Nick Chubb destroying the Texans’ run defense. Dameon Pierce can do some damage early against the Browns’ run defense, but eventually some big pass plays from Watson will put this game out of reach and Kyle Allen in uncomfortable spots vs. Myles Garrett & Co.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Browns 30, Texans 20

Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension, and his former team is the opponent. How much of a distraction will that be for Cleveland, which is coming off an impressive overtime victory against Tampa Bay? The Texans have averaged 28.5 rushing yards the last two games. Can they stick with the run long enough to have a chance to ruin Watson’s debut?

Below are our Week 13 NFL staff picks: