Thursday Night Football, Week 13: Bills vs. Patriots betting odds, pick

Browns fans can also use this as an open thread.

By Chris Pokorny
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Week 13 of NFL kicks off tonight with the Buffalo Bills taking on the New England Patriots! Last week, the Bills held off the Detroit Lions with a last-second field goal, while the Patriots fell to the Minnesota Vikings after a disappointing second half. This is a big divisional game, and they won't square off again until the final week of the season in Orchard Park, NY. Buffalo is the more explosive team, but have had a lot of lapses offensively despite Josh Allen’s place as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and their defense is vulnerable with injuries. I still think they'll win in a close one. Bills 27, Patriots 23.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are 3.5-point favorites against the Patriots.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.

