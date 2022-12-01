Thursday Night Football, Week 13: Bills vs. Patriots betting odds, pick

Week 13 of NFL kicks off tonight with the Buffalo Bills taking on the New England Patriots! Last week, the Bills held off the Detroit Lions with a last-second field goal, while the Patriots fell to the Minnesota Vikings after a disappointing second half. This is a big divisional game, and they won't square off again until the final week of the season in Orchard Park, NY. Buffalo is the more explosive team, but have had a lot of lapses offensively despite Josh Allen’s place as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and their defense is vulnerable with injuries. I still think they'll win in a close one. Bills 27, Patriots 23.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are 3.5-point favorites against the Patriots.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.