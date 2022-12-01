Browns, Texans injury report: Denzel Ward new DNP, Myles Garrett shoulder added

When the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans face off in Week 13, all eyes will be on QB Deshaun Watson this Sunday. Watson’s return to the field will hopefully take the Browns offense to a new level and keep the team’s flickering playoff hopes alive.

Cleveland may need a lot out of Watson and the offense this week as two important players on defense could be limited or out this week.

Wednesday’s injury report included quite a few players resting with most returning to the practice field on Thursday. Brandin Cooks was a limited participant with “calf” being added to his listing while Myles Garrett was a limited participant with “shoulder” being added to his listing.

Browns Injury Report

David Njoku - DNP - Knee

Denzel Ward - DNP - Ankle, Hamstring

AJ Green - Full - Head - Concussion Protocol

Greg Newsome II - Full - Concussion

Charley Hughlett - DNP - Illness

Alex Wright - Limited - Knee

Ronnie Harrison - Full - Shoulder

Myles Garrett - Limited - Shouler

Njoku’s injury was the most concerning but Ward going from limited to DNP and adding a hamstring issue to his list may now be even bigger for Cleveland.

Texans Injury Report

Derek Stingley Jr. - DNP - Hamstring

Maliek Collins - Full - Chest

Rex Burkhead - DNP - Concussion

Blake Cashman - Full - Knee

Christian Harris - Limited - Shoulder

Kenyon Green - DNP - Illness

Brandin Cooks - Limited - Calf

The big name for Houston is Stingley Jr. The third overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, the Texans top corner has missed the last two games for the team. Overall, having a number of key starters and contributors on defense out or limited will be something to watch as the week goes on. Cooks’ status will be something to watch as well.