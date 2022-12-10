Browns elevate two defenders for Week 14, good sign for Cooper’s availability?

A familiar face and a familiar name were elevated from the practice squad by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in advance of their Week 14 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The familiar face is LB Tae Davis who was added to the team’s practice squad recently. Davis played in 22 games for Clevland from 2019 to 2020 and was an important part of the team’s special teams playing in 358 snaps.

The familiar name actually has to do with both the Bengals and some Cleveland history as the Browns elevated DB Mike Brown for Sunday’s game. Mike Brown is also the name of Cincinnati's owner, son of Paul Brown, and the name of a former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, who returned to Cleveland last night with the Sacramento Kings.

The defender the team elevated off their practice squad is being brought up for his third and final time this season. He played in 37 special teams snaps (61%), combined, in Weeks 11 and 13.

While Davis and Brown (the defender) will be helpful on special teams, it is possible that not elevating a receiver is a good sign for Amari Cooper’s availability tomorrow. Cooper is questionable to play due to a hip injury. Cleveland could have elevated WR Daylen Baldwin, a 6’2”, 212-pound speedster, to help if Cooper can’t play.

It is likely we have to wait until the inactive report comes out Sunday at 11:30 AM to know Cooper’s status but these two elevations could be a hint that he is good to go.