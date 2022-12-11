Browns vs. Bengals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 14 today against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH TV Channel: CBS - Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst).

CBS - Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) & Adam Archuleta (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 45 degrees (feels like 43 degrees) with a 2% chance of rain. 4 MPH winds from the Northewest.

45 degrees (feels like 43 degrees) with a 2% chance of rain. 4 MPH winds from the Northewest. Odds: Bengals by 5.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Bengals by 5.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 461⁄ 2

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the YELLOW areas will get to watch the game on CBS:

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns will be wearing their white jerseys and orange pants.

white on orange for the Battle of Ohio pic.twitter.com/Jc13F8nb0Z — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 9, 2022

Here is the Week 14 poster for the Browns vs. Bengals game:

Connections

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt served as the Bengals quarterbacks coach from 2018-2019.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is the son of Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

Bengals defensive quality control coach Louie Cioffi served as the defensive backs coach for the Browns in 2013 and 2016.

History