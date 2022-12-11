 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/11/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

  • Besides Myles Garrett, this one Bengals flaw might be why Browns defense has been successful (Jared Mueller) - While fans and media can argue about the use of analytic data within football, it is clear that the data often provides something interesting for fans to help understand the game. Earlier we looked at simple data about explosive plays on offense and how the Cleveland Browns are third in the league. While that hasn’t led to wins, it tells a story about how the offense has performed.
  • Browns vs. Bengals: Week 14 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns are on the road again this Sunday as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns come into the tilt on a two-game winning streak that keeps their meager playoff hopes alive. The Bengals, on the other hand, are firmly in the playoff hunt as they have won their past four games.
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s draft stock will be a huge story now that he’s declared (Craig Fountain) - The Cleveland Browns will likely once again look to fortify the WR position in the offseason. GM Andrew Berry fleeced the Dallas Cowboys for Amari Cooper and Donovan People-Jones continues to develop while making strides this season. Rookie receiver David Bell is becoming increasingly involved and surely part of the Browns plans moving forward. Outside of these three players, the Browns have more questions than answers. While the Browns could look at WRs in free agency, the answer could already be playing in the state of Ohio.
  • Browns elevate two defenders for Week 14, good sign for Cooper’s availability? (Jared Mueller) - A familiar face and a familiar name were elevated from the practice squad by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in advance of their Week 14 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The familiar face is LB Tae Davis who was added to the team’s practice squad recently. Davis played in 22 games for Clevland from 2019 to 2020 and was an important part of the team’s special teams playing in 358 snaps.
  • DPJ, Njoku impressing, near top of the league in different ways (Jared Mueller) - Every since WR Josh Gordon had a meteoric rise and fall for the Cleveland Browns, fans have been clamoring for weapons in the passing game. While the team has found good to great play at running back, receiving weapons have been few and far between. A fleeting spark from QB-turned-WR Terrelle Pryor fizzled quickly once he left the team.

