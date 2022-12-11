Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/11/22)

A Dawgs By Nature buffet:
- Besides Myles Garrett, this one Bengals flaw might be why Browns defense has been successful (Jared Mueller) - While fans and media can argue about the use of analytic data within football, it is clear that the data often provides something interesting for fans to help understand the game. Earlier we looked at simple data about explosive plays on offense and how the Cleveland Browns are third in the league. While that hasn’t led to wins, it tells a story about how the offense has performed.
- Browns vs. Bengals: Week 14 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns are on the road again this Sunday as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns come into the tilt on a two-game winning streak that keeps their meager playoff hopes alive. The Bengals, on the other hand, are firmly in the playoff hunt as they have won their past four games.
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s draft stock will be a huge story now that he’s declared (Craig Fountain) - The Cleveland Browns will likely once again look to fortify the WR position in the offseason. GM Andrew Berry fleeced the Dallas Cowboys for Amari Cooper and Donovan People-Jones continues to develop while making strides this season. Rookie receiver David Bell is becoming increasingly involved and surely part of the Browns plans moving forward. Outside of these three players, the Browns have more questions than answers. While the Browns could look at WRs in free agency, the answer could already be playing in the state of Ohio.
- Browns elevate two defenders for Week 14, good sign for Cooper’s availability? (Jared Mueller) - A familiar face and a familiar name were elevated from the practice squad by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in advance of their Week 14 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The familiar face is LB Tae Davis who was added to the team’s practice squad recently. Davis played in 22 games for Clevland from 2019 to 2020 and was an important part of the team’s special teams playing in 358 snaps.
- DPJ, Njoku impressing, near top of the league in different ways (Jared Mueller) - Every since WR Josh Gordon had a meteoric rise and fall for the Cleveland Browns, fans have been clamoring for weapons in the passing game. While the team has found good to great play at running back, receiving weapons have been few and far between. A fleeting spark from QB-turned-WR Terrelle Pryor fizzled quickly once he left the team.
Cleveland Browns:
- ‘It’s an adjustment, but it’s football’: New Browns Reggie Ragland, Jaelon Darden adapting (Beacon Journal) - It’s a difficult transition to adjust to a new team. It’s even tougher to make that transition a dozen games into the season. Add in an adjustment to a type of scheme you’ve never played before, and that’s the transition Reggie Ragland’s trying to make after signing with the Browns this week.
- If only Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson and the Haslams had never found each other (Browns Zone) - For Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson and the Haslams, there will always be an “if only.” The interconnectivity of their careers, their actions, their decisions will likewise be inexorably tied to the fabric of Cleveland’s sports history, a city that itself has been held hostage for too long by too many “if onlys.”
- Amari Cooper to test hip injury in pregame warmups; David Bell should be fine despite late toe injury (cleveland.com) - Heading into Bengals week, Amari Cooper was confident that he and Deshaun Watson could make great strides in their second game together with a great week of practice. The problem is, Cooper only practiced on Thursday, and was limited that day after aggravating his hip injury. It was significant enough that he was held out of practice on Friday.
- Deshaun Watson’s history in Houston shows the high stakes of the Browns’ move (Terry Pluto) - The trip to Houston to cover the Browns game was a way to learn what has happened to Deshaun Watson’s old team.
- Browns elevate S Mike Brown and LB Tae Davis (clevelandbrowns.com) - Brown has appeared in two games with the Browns this season, while Davis — who formerly played with the Browns from 2019-20 — will play in his first this season.
NFL:
- Who is San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy? (ESPN) - To understand why nobody in his orbit is surprised that Brock Purdy has quickly ascended from the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft to the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, you have to know two stories: the one about mono, and the other about the saguaro cactus.
- Saints, Cam Jordan deny ‘ridiculous’ fake injury allegations, say they will fight NFL fines (nola.com) - The New Orleans Saints said Saturday they will appeal fines lived against them by the NFL Saturday, saying they will disprove the allegation that defensive end Cam Jordan faked an injury during the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in Tampa.
- Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) activated off injured reserve (NFL.com) - Baltimore won’t have Lamar Jackson in Week 14, but another key player on offense will be making his return. Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has been activated off injured reserve and is set to play Sunday versus Pittsburgh, the team announced Saturday.
- N.F.L. Owner by Day, Rock ’n’ Roller by Night (New York Times) - While other N.F.L. owners sail on their yachts far from prying eyes, Jim Irsay roams the country showing his museum-quality memorabilia and jamming with rock legends.
