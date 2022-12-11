Conflicting Sunday AM reports on Amari Cooper’s status today

Will he or won’t he? That is the question for Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals fans when it comes to WR Amari Cooper. The only player on Cleveland’s injury report, Cooper is a vital piece of the team’s explosive offense this year.

Cooper had his usual rest day on Wednesday but hurt his hip when returning to practice on Thursday. While he seemed to assure the media that he would play on Sunday, he did not practice on Friday due to the hip. The team didn’t elevate a receiver Saturday, seemingly good news for Cooper but nothing for certain.

HC Kevin Stefanski noted that they would see how Cooper responded Saturday and Sunday before making a decision.

As they have done for the last few years, NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport posted injury updates late Saturday night into Sunday morning including on Cooper. This time, their reports are slightly conflicted.

First, Schefter reported that Cooper would play unless something happens in warmups:

Browns’ WR Amari Cooper, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hip injury, is expected to play vs. the Bengals barring any pre-game setbacks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2022

A couple of hours later, Rapoport had a more cautious report about the star receiver’s status:

#Browns WR Amari Cooper, dealing with a hip injury, is considered a game-time decision after missing Friday's practice. He told local reporters late this week that he'll be all right, but coaches want to see how he works out before deciding. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2022

In the end, we may not know until the inactive report comes out at 11:30 AM but, for now, there seems to be optimism that Cooper will be able to play today. We will likely get reports on Cooper’s warmups when they happen as well.