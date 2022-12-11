Lamar Jackson injury update for Week 15 versus Browns

The AFC North squares off today in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. The Cleveland Browns face off with the Cincinnati Bengals after they dominated them in Cleveland on Halloween night. QB Joe Burrow gets another chance to get his first win against the Browns.

The Baltimore Ravens play the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first of two games in the next four weeks. Baltimore is getting back RB J,K, Dobbins and S Marcus Williams off the injured reserve list today but QB Lamar Jackson is likely out for the game.

The AFC North is an interestingly competitive division. The Ravens and Bengals are tied at the top with 8-4 records while the Browns and Steelers are tied at 5-7 with an outside chance of getting into the playoffs.

If WR Amari Cooper can play this week, Cincinnati versus Cleveland should be competitive. With Jackson unlikely to play, Pittsburgh, winners of three out of four, should have a shot against Baltimore as well today.

The Ravens could be in a tough situation with Jackson. Last year, Baltimore was 8-3 before their quarterback got hurt and lost their final six games. Before Sunday’s matchups in Week 15 even kickoff, there is a report that Jackson is likely to miss next week’s game against the Browns as well:

The former league MVP is officially listed as doubtful and is not expected to play Sunday against the AFC North rival Steelers, and it will be challenging for Jackson to return in time for next week’s game against the Browns, though the Ravens still are holding out hope, according to sources.

ESPN’s report notes that Zach Wilson missed four games with a similar injury and Dallas stars Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz struggled to produce following similar injuries.

Cleveland has to get through Cincinnati today then could be facing a weakened Baltimore team next week. Two straight AFC North wins could have fans and media talking about playoffs come Christmas weekend.